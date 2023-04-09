Sex racket busted after police raid spa in Gurugram

A policeman, acting as a decoy customer, visited Blue Stone Spa on Sunday. He found that the owners were involved in the sex racket.

By IANS Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Representational Image.

Gurugram: Ten people, including two spa owners, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly operating a sex racket from a spa located in Omex Mall in Gurugram, according to the police.

Following a tip-off, a policeman, acting as a decoy customer, visited Blue Stone Spa on Sunday. He found that the owners of the spa were involved in the sex racket, and relayed the information.

A team from Sector 50 police station then raided the Blue Stone Spa, and nabbed around 10 people, later identified as spa owners Mukesh and Umesh and customers Sagar, Vikrant, Nobo, Yogesh, Mohinder, Prem, Sudhant, and Vinod.

At the time of the raid, a room in the spa centre was occupied where a woman and man were found in an objectionable position, a police official had informed in a report.

“After reliable information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the culprits, who were soliciting sex, red-handed. Police have arrested two owners and eight customers who were also included in the sex trade,” ACP, HQ, Abhilaksh Joshi said.

The arrested have all been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at the Sector 50 police station.