Demand for silver jewellery soars in Hyderabad ahead of wedding season

Hyderabad has been witnessing a surge in the popularity of silver jewellery in recent years, thanks to the increasing awareness and acceptance among consumers

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 10:04 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In the land of the Nizams, where the marriage season is akin to a royal parade, the demand for silver jewellery has increased by leaps and bounds.

Hyderabad has been witnessing a surge in the popularity of silver jewellery in recent years, thanks to the increasing awareness and acceptance among consumers.

Kalyanram Peddibhotla, director at Orafo Jewels, says “The shine of silver is alluring and the value is precious. As the price of gold has been on the rise, people are turning to silver as an alternative.”

Bridal jewellery sets are selling like hotcakes and people are opting for silver necklaces and earrings more than ever before. “When silver is available at an affordable price, it’s a no-brainer that people would go for it instead of gold,” he says.

Jewellers point out that silver has a value equivalent to that of gold and it can be exchanged easily. “Hence, it is becoming a popular choice for many and we are witnessing a consistent growth in the demand for silver jewellery,” Kalyanram says.

Akash of Kushal’s fashion jewellery echoes the sentiment saying “In recent years, we have seen a tremendous rise in the demand for silver jewellery, especially necklaces and earrings. People are turning to silver due to the spike in gold rates, wastage, and making charges.”

This trend is not limited to just the wedding season but has become a year-round phenomenon with many showing preference for silver jewellery for daily wear and even gifting.

Apart from jewellery, silver materials such as plates, kumkum boxes, silver bells, bowls, etc are also in high demand. These items not only serve as auspicious gifts but also supposedly add a touch of elegance to any household.

With the upcoming wedding season, the demand is expected to go up further. The allure of silver, combined with its affordability and exchangeability, seems to be turning into a preferred choice for many.

Also Read Gold prices hit all-time high in Hyderabad ahead of wedding season