Democracy in trouble, says TN CM Stalin

By PTI Updated On - 12:23 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Chennai: Democracy is facing a crisis situation in the country and it is the duty of the media, the fourth pillar of democracy to protect it, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

In his address at a book release event, Stalin urged the media to support good schemes. “Write supporting wholeheartedly the good schemes implemented by a regime. Only when you do so, there will be true value and respect when you make criticisms.” There would be no value for criticism if that alone was done, he said.

It is the dharma of impartial media to support what is right and point out criticism if any. The Chief Minister said this is his “humble request” to the Tamil Nadu media and it is for the sake of the nation and its people.

“The reason is, today democracy, secularism, brotherhood and social justice are facing a crisis. We will stop (crisis) it by facing it politically. That will, however, not be sufficient.” Releasing the book “Kalaignar 100–Vikatanum Kalaignarum,” brought out by the Vikatan group which publishes Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, he said the fourth pillar of democracy is the media

ewspapers and they should do their duty. The English daily The Hindu and Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan supported the struggle for Independence.

Pointing to critical editorials in the magazine such as a recent one on The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, Stalin said, “I say, this is the crisis faced by democracy. I am not talking politics. I am only talking about democracy.” He referred to the Manipur violence and registration of FIRs vis-a-vis the fact finding team of the Editors Guild of India and the matter reaching the Supreme Court.

The CM alleged that be it the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, all the Constitutional bodies are in a quandary. At this juncture, the media has the duty to protect democracy and through that initiative, the nation. Only if democracy is protected, there will be media industry in future.

Praising the book, Stalin said it is like the diary of the late leader and a treasure which also includes Karunanidhi’s interviews to journalists during important phases of history.

The first copy of the book was received by Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan from Stalin.

Besides elected representatives, Ministers, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, N Ram, Vikatan group Managing Director B Srinivasan and Dinamalar associate editor Krishnamurthy took part.

The book has been published on the occasion of Karunanidhi’s centenary (2023-24).

In his address, Haasan hailed Karunanidhi for his leadership as Chief Minister, and recalled the late leader’s vision in various spheres, including development of industries and the infrastructure needed for it.

Equal right for women in properties (through amendment to Hindu Succession Act), Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram (Equality neighbourhoods) and enactment of legislation to enable appointment of persons from all castes as temple priests were among Karunanidhi’s several key initiatives, the actor underlined.

Haasan recalled several incidents from his long time association with Karunanidhi and praised him as a great leader who stood by democracy and freedom of speech.