BJP’s K Annamalai accuses CM Stalin, labels DMK as adobe of corruption

CAG tabled a performance audit report in the Lok Sabha on August 7 on the operationalisation of the AB-PMJAY scheme in hospitals.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the abode of corruption adding that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has forgotten that accusing other parties of corruption will make the public laugh.

Reacting to the remarks made by CM Stalin on Sunday that CAG in its reports has exposed multiple corruption made by BJP, K Annamalai said, “DMK is the abode of corruption. Chief Minister Stalin has blatantly lied that seven types of corruption in the central government have been exposed by the CAG report. The question arises whether the Chief Minister has ever read the CAG report before.”

“In the CAG report, apart from the fact that the expenditure on the construction of the highway has increased, Chief Minister Stalin should explain where the words such as corruption, malpractice, fraud or allotment of contract to certain persons for the Dwarka Expressway as mentioned by the Chief Minister,” he added.

K Annamalai further stated that CAG in its report has mentioned that the reason for the increase in the cost of constructing the Dwarka Expressway is due to the change in the design plans of the project.

"CAG report itself states that out of the 14-lane highway, 8 lanes have been converted into flyovers and 6 lanes have been converted into expressways," he said. He further claimed that ministers are involved in the smuggling of Tamil Nadu's mineral resources and sending them to Kerala.

“What action has the Chief Minister taken so far against those who are stealing mineral resources without helping the development work of the state?” he said.

On Stalin’s allegations that there is corruption in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Annamalai said,” Even saying malpractice in Ayushman Bharat scheme is like spitting at the sky. He has read the slip without even knowing that if the accounts of many people are linked with the same number, the state government is also responsible for correcting it.” “Central Government has ensured a new technology to prevent the recurrence of technical errors like linking of multiple accounts with the same number. However, it is the responsibility of the state governments to correct the fake accounts that have already been linked. After failing to do that, Chief Minister Stalin has spoken without understanding that the central government is corrupt,” he added.

He further stated that the people of the country will not forget the CAG report on the 2G scam and the role of a DMK in it.

“The CAG report on the 2G scam had all the words corruption, malpractice, fraud and loss to the government. DMK is the symbol of corruption. People will never accept the vain blaming of the Narendra Modi-led central government,” he said.

Earlier Union Health Ministry on August 17 said that the recommendations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its performance audit report on the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) were being examined.

