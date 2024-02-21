Denied money for liquor, son kills septuagenarian father in Lucknow

The son reportedly asked his father for money, and when his father denied, it led to a heated verbal exchange between the two.

By IANS Published Date - 21 February 2024, 09:24 AM

Representational Image

Lucknow: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his 70-year-old father after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor.

The incident took place in Indira Nagar in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The victim, Khushi Ram Saini, was living with his son, Hemant Saini, who is accused of the murder, on the ground floor of their house, while Hemant’s elder son, Rinku, lived on the first floor.

Hearing the commotion, Rinku came down but returned upstairs thinking it to be a minor domestic issue.

Hours later, Rinku found his grandfather lying on the ground. He questioned his father about Khushi Ram’s injuries, but he evaded the inquiries.

“I noticed a hammer concealed beneath the base of an almirah in the room, stained with blood,” Rinku alleged.

Rinku contacted the police, who arrived promptly and arrested Hemant, who later confessed to his crime.

“The accused worked as a painter but had been unemployed for several months. During police interrogation, he stated that his father taunted him for his lack of earnings and for begging money for intoxicants and other expenses. Losing his temper at his father’s taunts, Hemant attacked him with a hammer, resulting in fatal injuries,” said additional DCP, North Zone, Abhijit Shankar.