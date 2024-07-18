Desi girl Priyanka Chopra turns 42: Celebrating her iconic film roles

Priyanka's career spans Bollywood to Hollywood, showcasing her versatility, talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

By ANI Published Date - 18 July 2024, 12:20 PM

New Delhi: As Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns another year older, we celebrate not just the passing of time but the indelible mark she has left on the world of cinema.

Whether it’s her portrayal of feisty protagonists, complex characters, or memorable cameos, each role showcases Priyanka’s ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on cinematic history.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her most iconic roles:

1. The Fierce Debut: ‘Andaaz’ (2003)

Chopra’s debut film, ‘Andaaz’ in which she played the role of Jiya Singhania, introduced her as a bold and beautiful newcomer. Her portrayal of a fiery young woman caught in a love triangle grabbed eyeballs and established her as a force to be reckoned with.

2. Fashion (2008)



Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming a supermodel, in the fashion industry, was a tour de force. Her nuanced performance earned her widespread acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actress.

3. Mary Kom (2014)

Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom, Priyanka delivered a powerhouse performance that showcased her dedication and versatility as an actor. The film not only highlighted her physical transformation but also her ability to embody the spirit of a real-life hero.

4. Barfi! (2012)

In Barfi!, Priyanka played Jhilmil Chatterjee, an autistic girl with a heartwarming innocence that touched audiences deeply. Her portrayal was sensitive and profoundly moving, earning her accolades for portraying a character that required both empathy and understanding.

5. Dostana (2008)

In this romantic comedy, Priyanka added a touch of glamour and humour with her role as Neha Melwani, showcasing her impeccable comic timing and effervescent charm, making her a favourite among audiences. She redefined the concept of the “Desi Girl” and became a pop culture icon.

6. Quantico (2015-2018)

Priyanka’s foray into American television with Quantico marked a significant milestone in her career. As Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit with a mysterious past, she captivated audiences globally with her charisma and strong screen presence, becoming a trailblazer for Indian actors in Hollywood.

7. Bajirao Mastani (2015)



In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period drama ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Priyanka portrayed Kashibai, the dignified and stoic wife of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I. Her performance brought depth and vulnerability to the character, earning her critical acclaim alongside her co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

8. The Sky is Pink (2019)

In ‘The Sky is Pink’, Priyanka played Aditi Chaudhary, a mother navigating through the emotional turmoil of her daughter’s illness. Her performance was heartfelt and poignant, highlighting her ability to portray complex emotions with sensitivity and grace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.