‘Design Library’ for city fashionistas

Design Library showcases the luxury oriented, opulent, trend setting powerhouse collection from exclusive fashion designers.

By | Published: 6:23 pm

The Trendsetting fashion exhibition is finally here to rejuvenate your fashion senses. Fashion exhibition ‘Design Library’ showcasing new fashion trends from various fashion houses featuring renowned, reputed and famed designers, is being held at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City. Started on Tuesday, the exhibition ends on January 7.

Design Library showcases the luxury oriented, opulent, trend setting powerhouse collection from exclusive fashion designers. Wide range of designer, fashion and creative collection of fashion, designer wear including jewellery, artefacts, decors are on display. “Design Library is one of the most stylish, opulent exhibition with creative and trendsetting collection of fashion gear. This season be a part of the hi-end fashion extravaganza. It presents a myriad list of exquisite collection wedding wear, artistic sarees, dresses, fashion accessories, home accessories, furnishing concepts, stationary, gifting ideas, artefacts, avant-garde products, customised accessories and much more,” said Aby Dominic, chief organizer of Design Library.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .