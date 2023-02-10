Despite political mudslinging, Telangana getting investments, says KT Rama Rao

In the last eight and half years, the State had received investments worth Rs.3.32 lakh crore and created 22 lakh direct employment through TS-iPASS, Minister said.

Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said despite all the political mudslinging, investments were flowing into Telangana. He pointed out that though the Centre did not sanction the railway coach factory at Kazipet as promised, the State government had facilitated establishment of India’s largest private coach factory by Medha Servo, which would roll out even Vande Bharat coaches soon.

In the last eight and half years, the State had received investments worth Rs.3.32 lakh crore and created 22 lakh direct employment through TS-iPASS.

During a discussion on IT and Industry departments in the Assembly on Friday, Rama Rao said no government could provide jobs to all in the public sector and hence, the State government was promoting establishment of industries in the private sector. The State government was promoting numerous sector-specific industrial parks across the State.

The Minister said the IT exports from Telangana had increased from Rs.57,000 crore in June 2014 to Rs.1.83 lakh crore in June 2022. As a policy, the State government was decentralising development of IT industry across the State especially in tier-II cities. However, the Centre was treating Telangana like an enemy country and depriving employment opportunities to local youth. He reminded that the Centre had sold 163 public sector enterprises, depriving employment for over 9.19 lakh employees.

He wanted BJP leaders here to convince the Centre and ensure necessary support for promotion of the IT and Industrial sectors in the State. “Rather than contributing for development of the State, the Opposition leaders are now keen to destroy public properties like Pragathi Bhavan and the State Secretariat,” he said and urged people to safeguard the State from such leaders.

Rama Rao said Telangana was the first State to establish Industrial Health Clinics to support ailing industries where total 249 units got financial support, 455 units got consultancy and 466 got diagnostic study, saving them from shutdown. He admitted that the State government disbursed Rs 3,933 crore towards industrial incentives since the State formation, and payment of remaining Rs 3,400 crore could not be paid due to Covid-19 caused economic crisis.

The Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting against the handloom sector by imposing five percent tax and also withdrawing all support system by shutting down all India Handicrafts Board, All India Powerloom Board, All India Handloom Board and other organisations. He reminded that thrift fund, health and life insurance schemes for weavers also were withdrawn. “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Satyanash – appears to be the true motto of the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

The Minister also assured to establish incubation centres and TASK training centres in all the IT towers being established across the State.