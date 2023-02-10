Telangana attracted investments worth Rs 21,400 crore at WEF: KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana attracted investments worth nearly Rs 21,400 crore in different sectors, including data centres, life sciences and FMCG during the recent World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

In addition to these investments from global companies, the World Economic Forum had also declared that its Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (CFIR) focused on healthcare and life sciences would be established in Hyderabad, the Minister said.

The CFIR would facilitate, advance and accelerate the development of adoption of newer technologies in healthcare in the country, he said in reply to a question by BRS MLA Saidi Reddy Shanampudi in the Assembly here on Thursday.