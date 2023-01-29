Destination USA: Embracing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Many universities have offices and resource centres dedicated to DEI and offer events and programmes focused on DEI topics.

Hyderabad: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives on US university campuses aim to create a campus community that is welcoming and inclusive of people of all backgrounds, including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, religion and ability.

The universities in the United States strive to create a diverse student body, faculty, and staff to help foster a more vibrant and enriching educational environment. In most campuses, DEI initiatives are ongoing efforts that require the commitment and involvement of the entire community – students, faculty, staff and community members. Here are a few ways that DEI initiatives can help support international students:

• Language support: International students may have challenges with English proficiency, which make it difficult for them to participate in class and other campus activities fully. DEI initiatives can help provide language support services, such as English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, that can help international students improve their language skills and understand the academic, social, and cultural nuances of the country in a better way.

• Cultural support: As part of the DEI initiatives, many universities organise cultural events celebrating students’ diverse backgrounds on campus. These events allow international students to connect with other students with similar cultural backgrounds and help educate the broader campus community about different cultures.

• Mentoring Programs: International students may not have the same support networks as domestic students. They may face challenges such as homesickness, isolation, culture shock, language barriers, and adjusting to the new educational system. They can be more vulnerable to stress and mental health issues. DEI initiatives provide mentoring programs that connect international students with the local community. The community members are trained to provide support and can help navigate students through the social and emotional challenges of studying abroad.

• Advocacy: DEI initiatives help advocate for the rights and needs of international students on campus – this may include ensuring international students have access to the same resources and opportunities as domestic students, such as mental health support services, disability assistance, fighting against discrimination, scholarships and internships, and working to create a culture of respect, inclusion, and belonging for all members of the university community.

Once the international student is on campus, they can attend DEI-related events, join student diversity organisations or clubs, and participate in DEI training and workshops. Many universities have offices and resource centres dedicated to DEI and offer events and programs focused on DEI topics — which can be highly valuable for students who want to learn about DEI issues. International students may familiarise themselves with the university’s policies and resources related to DEI on the university website or through the DEI office or centre.

