Destination USA: Contact info students should maintain in US varsities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 15 January 23

Hyderabad: Last week we focused on researching the options available for international students with disabilities. We briefly discussed a few steps to follow as soon as a student receives an acceptance letter from a university. Today, we will discuss student visas, pre-departure notes, and important contact information that international students should maintain during their stay on campus.

Applying for a Visa

The student visa process is the same for both abled and disabled persons. If a student with a disability meets the requirements of the visa approval process, they can get an F1 visa to study in the United States. At the time of scheduling an appointment, there is a provision to ask for help depending on one’s disability.

If students with a disability have any questions on the visa application and the accommodations available for the visa interview, they can reach out to the customer service centre at https://ustraveldocs.port-ability.in/in/en/contact-us. It is important to let the person at the customer service centre know the specific requirements ahead of time so as to secure a seamless service during the visa interview process.

Pre-departure

It might be a particularly overwhelming time for international students with a disability as they prepare to travel abroad. Here are a few suggestions to keep in mind prior to your departure.

• The disability office at the university is your first go to point for any help you need while you are on campus. Continue to communicate with the disability liaison officer on your requirements to make sure the university has disability-friendly resources and infrastructure prior to your arrival.

• Familiarise yourself with the attitudes and specific terms used by the host country to address people with disabilities

• To make travel easier, it might be worth buying a compact version of the support equipment a student might be using and include a basic repair kit/spare part for initial maintenance. Make sure the airline is aware of your needs so that you receive the right support throughout your journey. Keep the medical documentation ready in case you need to provide any details during the travel

• Research disability legislations and look for local disability groups and charities that may be able to support you upon arrival

On campus:

Once a student arrives on campus, it is important to keep in contact with important organizations for people with disabilities in the United States, such as MIUSA (Mobility International USA), and student services at the university so that you are informed about your rights and opportunities.

Info at your fingertips

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad