Destination USA: Supporting students with disabilities on US University campuses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 8 January 23

Today we will begin a two-part discussion about the support systems available for international students with disabilities in the United States.

Part-1 provides information on researching university options available for higher education for differently-abled students; and Part -2 focuses on information related to student visa applications, pre-departure notes, and important contacts to maintain during your stay on campus.

International students with disabilities have many support services and resources available on US university campuses. The number of applications from international differently-abled students is growing each year owing to the support and accessibility provided by higher education institutions.

US laws require both private and public universities to be inclusive and make reasonable accommodations to promote an accessible environment for these students.

The first step for an international student with any disability – physical, mental, or learning – is to research available options. Once students decide the program they are interested in studying, it is time to narrow down the search by checking the university support services available. Most universities support the full inclusion of the differently-abled and these services for students are available free of cost.

At this phase, the student should spend time learning about the available services on disability-friendly infrastructure, resources, and student-led organizations on campus. The international student can contact the student-led organizations on campus to understand more about the local attitudes and culture towards the differently-abled individuals. Once you find a university that fits your interest and needs, it’s time to apply.

Application:

Most university applications will have an option to declare the existing conditions, impairments, and disabilities. It is important to be transparent at this stage about the additional needs, as it gives ample time for universities to make necessary changes and adjustments to support the student’s requirements. Institutions cannot and will not deny admission simply based on a disability.

Acceptance:

Once the student receives an acceptance letter from the university, communication is the key. The student should contact the disability services centre, provide a brief overview of the condition, and fill out any required forms detailing the support needed from the institution during the period of study. The centre might need additional documentation at this stage to understand the requirements in terms of accommodations needed for housing, dining, classrooms, teaching, labs, libraries, placement exams, transportation, personal equipment, and any other adjustments needed to help the student succeed. Some universities might conduct an interview with the student to understand and arrange the accommodation.

Next week, we will learn about information on applying for a student visa, pre-departure notes, and important contacts to maintain during your stay on campus.

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad