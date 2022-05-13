Develop speed reading and a proper strategy: Dr Vepa

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

The dynamics of academic and competitive exams are totally different. Hence job aspirants have to prepare accordingly, says Dr. CS Vepa, Founder, Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills, Hyderabad. He asks aspirants preparing for the TSPSC exam to be “happy, energetic and confident” to succeed in job tests, and use every minute productively.

There needs to be proper planning, motivation, strategy, assessing one’s strengths and weaknesses in academics, and devising methods to overcome them. Write down your preparation strategy and planning as the brain likes a planned way of doing things, he said.

Knowledge, skills, physical strength and psychological strength are four pillars of success. “Develop speed reading and memory power. Systematic revision of subjects helps to remember what one has studied,” said Dr Vepa. Job aspirants have to revise everything they are taught in the class at least five times in 24 hours. The first revision has to take place in the class itself. Group study with aspirants who are serious about success helps retention. Visualisation boosts memory power, he shared.

Asking aspirants to practise balanced preparation with two or three subjects at a time, he said, “Distribute time among different subjects, write down what you have studied. Knowledge has to be converted into marks to excel in the job tests.” In conclusion, he urged the students to be alert while writing the test.