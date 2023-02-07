Development of entire Hyderabad is Telangana Govt’s ultimate moto: KTR

KT Rama Rao said that as part of the SRDP, the works to strengthen the road network in the old city area were going on at a brisk pace and several flyovers, construction of roads were completed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao in a high-level review meeting on the development of the old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Development of entire Hyderabad, irrespective of parties and places, is the ultimate motto of the Telangana government, said the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

In a high-level review meeting on the development of the old city of Hyderabad here on Tuesday, the Minister listed out the works underway and progress achieved in providing drinking water, power supply, mobility infrastructure, sanitation, conservation of heritage structures.

Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Department, Arvind Kumar, and officials from GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL and other departments participated in the meeting.

The Minister said that as part of the SRDP, the works to strengthen the road network in the old city area were going on at a brisk pace and several flyovers, construction of roads were completed. Stating that widening of roads in the densely populated old city was a challenge, Rama Rao asked the officials to speed up the works in localities where road widening is essential.

The works related to traffic junctions, construction of foot over bridges and the bridges over Musi, where necessary, is going on at a brisk pace, and the Minister said more than Rs 1200 crore was spent for the development of drinking water facilities and over 2.5 lakh connections were taken in the old city under the free water supply scheme. The power supply system improved tremendously in the old city along with other parts.

Special attention was paid to maintain sanitation in tourist places including Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid and Salarjung Museum. Along with various health schemes provided by the State government, 84 Basthi Dawakhanas were set up in the region. Plans were ready for restoration of Mir Alam Mandi and proposals for a six-line cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank were in the DPR stage.

Expressing satisfaction over the priority given to the development of the old city, Akbaruddin Owaisi thanked the Telangana government, with a special mention to Rama Rao and brought to his notice a few programmes needed in the old city.

The AIMIM floor leader said they were ready to extend all forms of support and cooperation to implement the State government’s development programmes at rapid pace and that they will work with the government departments.