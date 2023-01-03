With 11 more SRDP projects lined up in 2023, Hyderabad’s road infra set to take major leap

| With 11 More Srdp Projects Lined Up In 2023 Hyderabads Road Infra Set To Take Major Leap

The push to improve the road infrastructure in the city, not just to address the present chaos but also plan for decades to come, will continue in the year 2023

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: The push to improve the road infrastructure in the city, not just to address the present chaos but also plan for decades to come, will continue in the year 2023.

The State government’s flagship Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), under which a series of flyovers, underpasses and other facilities are being created across the city, is set to ensure much more comfortable commuting experience and save on commute time, in the city in coming months.

With the works under progress at a rapid pace, a series of new facilities will be opened for vehicular movement in different parts. According to the officials, around 11 SRDP projects will be completed this year.

The projects that are presently under construction include the Bairamalguda 2nd level flyover, six-lane flyover from Aramgarh to Zoo Park route, Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Junction flyover and two flyovers in the Bagh Lingampally-Indira Park area.

These SRDP projects are intended to cover the major traffic corridors and activity centers on all four sides of the city and meet the traffic needs of Hyderabad in the coming decades too.

The 2.62-km four-lane bidirectional flyover between Indira Park and VST and another 850-meter three-lane bidirectional flyover from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally will decongest traffic from Indira Park to VST Junction and Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally. The other benefits of the project include free flow of traffic towards Hindi Maha Vidyalaya and Osmania University.

Similarly, the 4.048 km flyover from Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park route when ready and opened will be of great use to scores of commuters in the old city and those visiting the Nehru Zoological Park.

This facility will be a six lane bi-directional flyover and will be the second longest flyover after PVNR Expressway.

“Based on the flow of funds and with minimal land acquisition, the SRDP works are prioritised. In addition to the assistance from the State government, finances required for the projects are met from GHMC funds mobilised by way of raising term loans, floating bonds etc,” said a GHMC official.