Development work took backseat after Jagan became Chief Minister: Chandrababu Naidu

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

File Photo

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that developmental work has completely taken a backseat since he became the CM.

Had Jagan not entered politics, the state would not have suffered so much damage, Chandrababu Naidu remarked at the party headquarters here.

Several senior YSRCP leaders, like C. Ramachandraiah, Dwarakanath Reddy and Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, along with leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvathipuram, joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu.

Welcoming all of them into the TDP fold, the party supremo said that Jagan totally destroyed Polavaram and the capital city of Amaravathi. The former chief minister regretted that development had completely taken a backseat after Jagan became the chief minister, and he polluted politics.

Generally, the MLAs, after winning the polls, work hard for the welfare of the people but the YSRCP MLAs have concentrated on how to loot the State, Chandrababu alleged. “I have been in politics for 45 years and I became an MLA for the first time in 1978. In my political career, Jagan is the most substandard Chief Minister I have ever seen, as the whole state is witnessing mafias and robberies,” Chandrababu stated.

Expressing serious concern that Jagan has borrowed a “whopping Rs 12 lakh crore” after he became the Chief Minister, the TDP national president said that all the systems, including roads, agriculture, education and health, have been damaged. “Illegal cases are being foisted against the persons who raise their voice against the atrocities of the ruling party leaders,” he said.

While the people are detesting the ruling party MLAs, Jagan is now replacing them, he said and asked what the intelligence wing has been doing all these years if the MLAs are resorting to such activities. “Did you ever question the MLAs who had committed such blunders?” Chandrababu questioned Jagan.

Pointing out that all the 100 welfare schemes that were implemented by the TDP regime were cancelled by this government, Chandrababu said that even the Rs 15 lakh each financial assistance extended by the TDP regime for pursuing further studies was withdrawn.

Observing that the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, has given a completely new definition for politics, Chandrababu said that the entire Telugu community will remember him for generations.

“The late NTR entered politics after he attained 60 years of age and he never aspired for positions or craved for money. He only wanted to serve society and always followed ethics in politics,” Chandrababu Naidu said. This Chief Minister, thinking that he would be in the post, permanently built a huge palace with Rs 500 crore, damaging the beautiful Rishikonda, he stated.

“This person who criticised when a small road was built for my residence has constructed a four-lane road for his house,” the former chief minister said, referring to Jagan. Courts have pulled up this government when the Chief Minister has claimed to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam, he said.