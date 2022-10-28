Devi Sri Prasad opens up on composing music for ‘Drishyam 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

The music maestro has also composed the background score and the music album for the most-anticipated crime thriller sequels of the year – ‘Drishyam 2’.

Hyderabad: They say music has no language and none other than Rockstar DSP is the perfect testimony to this fact. It’s safe to say that 2022 completely belongs to DSP for delivering back-to-back hits and sure-shot chartbusters with the ‘Pushpa’ album and his debut Hindi music video titled ‘O Pari’.

The music maestro has also composed the background score and the music album for the most-anticipated crime thriller sequels of the year – ‘Drishyam 2’. Talking about the album, he said, “I’m so happy to be a part of ‘Drishyam 2’, working on the background score and the music album was so much fun and intense too. We have kept the tracks peppy, catchy, and soulful at the same time.”

DSP added that he has been sharing a great rapport with director Abhishek Pathak. “Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has given amazing lines as well. This movie is going to be really exciting for all the movie buffs – really hope people enjoy it,” he shared.

DSP dons multiple hats as a music composer, lyricist, singer-songwriter, and performer. His upcoming work includes the likes of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bawaal’, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Suriya 42’, Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’.