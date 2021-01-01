Devotees throng Basar temple on New Year’s Day

According to authorities of the shrine, about 10,000 devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring Maharashtra thronged the temple.

Nirmal: Devotees thronged the famed Sri Gnana Saraswati Devasthanam (SGSD) of Basar on Friday on the occasion of new year.

According to authorities of the shrine, about 10,000 devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring Maharashtra thronged the temple. They formed serpentine queue lines and had darshan of the presiding deity. They broke coconuts as a token of gratitude for their well-being. Some of them performed Aksharabhyasam, initiation into the world of alphabets to their children.

SGSD is the only temple of goddess Saraswathi in southern India. Parents throng this shrine for performing Aksharabhayasam, a customary ritual for initiating children into education and world of alphabets. It is believed that sage Vyas had worshipped goddess Saraswathi during the times of Mahabharatha by staying on the banks of Godavari.

Meanwhile, the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple located on a hillock at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district and Sri Laxmi Narasaimha Swamy temple of Jainath mandal centre in Adilabad district registered heavy inflow of devotees on the occasion of New Year. The devotees were from several parts of Telangana and neighboring States.

