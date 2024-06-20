DGCA asks airlines, airports to increase women staff to 25% of workforce

Urges organisations to develop programmes to hire women back if they have taken a break due to parenting needs "or other attendant life cycle issues"

By IANS Updated On - 20 June 2024, 02:19 PM

Representational photo

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airports and airlines to increase the number of women employees in their organisations to ensure more gender equality in the aviation sector.

“With this move, the DGCA aims to increase the number of women in various positions to a desirable representation of 25 per cent by 2025 within the aviation industry in India,” the circular states.

The circular, titled ‘Gender Equality in Civil Aviation Sector’, has been issued keeping in mind the principle of gender equality that is enshrined in the Constitution of India and the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) vision for promoting equal opportunities in the aviation sector.

The regulator suggested that the airports and airlines should publish the vacant positions on various forums, explicitly encouraging applications from female candidates and drafting positions with precise information on flexible working conditions in their organisations.

“The stakeholders are advised to promote enhanced representation of women in the aviation workforce, introduce leadership and mentorship programs for women in the organisation, address the issue of stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work-life balance for women employees,” the circular states.

It has also directed the stakeholders to improve their policies and practices to ensure gender equality in the workplace. Airlines and airports have been asked to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and formulate HR policies to achieve this goal.

They have also been asked to diversify the work profiles of women employees, highlighting women role models and other facilitative steps that promote a gender-inclusive work culture.

The organisations should also develop suitable programmes to hire women back if they have taken a break due to parenting needs “or other attendant life cycle issues”.