DGP Ravi Gupta unveils ‘Crime in Telangana – 2022’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Telangana, Ravi Gupta on Tuesday released a book ‘Crime in Telangana -2022’, in the presence of Additional DG CID Mahesh M. Bhagwat and other officials.

Mahesh Bhagwat, under whose supervision the book was compiled, said such valuable information not only aids law enforcement authorities in crafting effective strategies for crime prevention but also serves as a catalyst for informed discussions and debates on matters of public safety.

“The commitment to transparency and the proactive sharing of crime statistics empower various stakeholders, including policymakers, administrator researchers, media, NGOs, and the general public, to contribute meaningfully to the discourse on crime and safety,” he said.

Mahesh Bhagwat pointed out that when compared to the year 2021, during the year 2022, cyber crime has increased by 48.47 per cent, economic offences have increased by 41.37 per cent and the crimes relating to cheating have increased by 43.30 per cent, while property offences, economic offences, cyber crime and crime against women have caught the attention of general public.

The Telangana Police are paying special attention to investigation and prosecution. “Our special emphasis is on optimum utilization of scientific tools, forensic science, and cyber technology to ensure high quality digital evidence to secure more convictions in the year 2022,” he said.

He further said with the installation of 1,74,205 CCTV cameras during the year 2022, the total number of CCTV cameras in Telangana increased to 10,25,849 and helped detect 18,234 cases.

In the year 2022 as per NCRB’s Crime in India 2022 report, Hyderabad ranked third in terms of the Safest City of India 2022 after Kolkata and Pune with least number of cognizable offences per lakh population.