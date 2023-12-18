Hyderabad: Cops question former minister Talasani’s OSD

Published Date - 11:22 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The Nampally police on Monday questioned Kalyan, the OSD to former Minister for Animal Husbandry Department, Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

A case is registered at the Nampally police station against Kalyan and others for alleged sabotage and theft of files and other property early this month.

The police had issued a notice to Kalyan and asked him to join investigation. On Monday, he appeared before the police who questioned him length about the alleged theft of files and other property from the office of the former minister.