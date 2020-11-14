DGP transfers 15 DSP rank officers in Telangana

The officers with their new postings are Akula Srinivas (ACP Kachiguda), Giri Kalakota (ACP Warangal East) and 13 others

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police-Telangana on Saturday issued orders transferring 15 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officials.

The officers with their new postings are Akula Srinivas (ACP Kachiguda), Giri Kalakota (ACP Warangal East), A Balaji (SDPO Sangareddy), P Sridhar Reddy ACP LB Nagar), S Bheem Reddy (SDPO Sangareddy), M Sudharshan (ACP Banjara Hills), K Srinivasa Rao (DSP Intelligence), P V Ganesh (ACP Punjagutta) M Thirupatanna (DSP Intelligence), Ch Rameshwar (ACP Siddipet), V Bhaskar (ACP Shamshabad), V Jaipal Reddy (SDPO Bhaswada), SR Damodar (to report to DGP’s office) A Vishwa Prasad (to report to DGP’s office) and K Pruthvidar (to report to DGP’s office).

