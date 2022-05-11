Dhanush completes 20 years in the film industry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Dhanush has successfully completed two decades in the Indian film industry and has expressed gratitude in a long note on social media. The actor’s first film was ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father Kasthoori Raja. From there, the actor went on to star in over 46 films in different languages and has won numerous awards and recognitions.

Dhanush’s popular song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the romantic psychological thriller film ‘3’ became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube. His song ‘Rowdy Baby’ from ‘Maari 2’ became one of the most-viewed Indian songs of all time. It is the only South Indian video song to receive 1 billion views on YouTube.

“I can’t believe it’s been two decades since I started my journey in this film industry. Time flies, never did I even dream I would come this far when I started ‘Thulluvadho ilamai’, God has been kind. I can’t thank my fans enough for the continuous love and support; you are the pillars of my strength. I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love,” Dhanush penned on social media, and also thanked the press, media, TV channels and social media influencers for supporting him throughout his career.

In a special note of gratitude to his family, he shared, “I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father kasthoori Raja, for he’s the one who identified the actor in me. Finally I thank my mother, it’s her everyday prayers that has protected me and brought me this far. Without her, I am nothing (sic).”

The actor added that he “read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things”.