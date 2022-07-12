Dhanush’s action clip from ‘The Gray Man’ is out; find out why actor’s response at premiere is going viral

| Dhanushs Action Clip From The Gray Man Is Out Find Out Why Actors Response At Premiere Is Going Viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Today, Netflix revealed an action-packed scene from the film on social media where a glimpse of Dhanush can be seen where he goes head-to-head with Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six and Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) in an intense fight scene that is winning the hearts of the fans. Superstar Dhanush plays a modest but pivotal role in the film. He’s a killing machine, unstoppable but not unprincipled. Dhanush’s character in ‘The Gray Man’ is described as a “lethal force”.

Recently, at a press meet for ‘The Gray Man’ premiere at Los Angeles, Dhanush’s sense of humour left everyone in splits. When asked about being part of the project and how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said: “I don’t know how I ended up in this film”. He further added, “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

Mark your dates to see Dhanush in ‘The Gray Man’, out on July 22, only on Netflix. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, and produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi, besides Russo Brothers, the film has Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze playing key roles.

Based on the book series of the same name, ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, it is about the CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now, the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The film’s screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely while executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.