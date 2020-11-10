Dharani ends decade-long struggle in minutes

By | Published: 12:16 am

Khammam: Nearly 10 years of wait and efforts of a woman to get 10 guntas of land registered in her name have come to fruition now, thanks to the Dharani portal, the integrated land management system introduced recently by the State government.

The woman, Degala Padma, of Narsimhulagudem in Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam, inherited about 1.5 acres of land from her father-in-law after the demise of her husband. When the property was partitioned, 10 guntas of land was not registered in her name because of reasons unknown though she was in possession of the land.

Upon learning that the land was not registered in her name, she started efforts to rectify the mistake. “I approached local VROs and middlemen numerous times to help me in getting the land registered in my name and also spent a good amount of money to get the work done but in vain,” she noted.

“Now with the launch of Dharani, my work was done with amazing ease and without bribing anyone,” Padma said, adding that with the help of her brother-in-law Seetaramulu, she booked the registration slot on November 3 and got the land registered the next day in just a few minutes.

“I am very thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing Dharani. I am glad that I am now in legal possession of the land,” Padma said.

