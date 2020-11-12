Dharani portal, a boon for elderly

New system brings huge relief for aged who in the past were forced to wait for long spells to sell or gift their assets, besides bribing officials

Luxettipet (Mancherial): Avunuri Ashavva, a 90-year-old woman from Hanmanthapur village in Luxettipet mandal was taken aback by the ease and speed with which land transactions were taking place. She still vividly remembers how long it took to carry out for such works three decades ago.

“I could not believe my eyes when the buyer told me that execution of the sale deed was completed in 20 minutes. The new system has brought huge relief for the aged who in the past were forced to wait for long spells to sell or gift their assets, besides bribing officials. It is remarkably innovative and user-friendly,” Ashavva told ‘Telangana Today.’

With the help of her grandchildren, the nonagenarian managed to reach the office of Luxettipet Mandal Revenue Officer-cum-Joint-Sub Registrar at 2.10 pm. She emerged from the office by 2.30 pm, after selling five guntas of land to Narsitti Rajanna of Hanmanthpur recently. Rajanna booked a slot for November 7 through a local Meeseva centre.

Ashavva recalled that it took over three months to sell 20 guntas of land three decades back. “To sell my property, I had to visit the office of Sub-Registrar in Mancherial town, commuting 30 km. I had to bear the expenditure on travelling for witnesses too and I waited for about three months to get revenue records updated,” she recalled.

In a similar instance, Arkuta Gattaiah, a 92-year-old resident of Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal, expressed happiness over the introduction of Dharani portal. He said the system had removed the hurdles and simplified the process of gifting assets to loved ones. “The process for gifting two pieces of land to my daughters was carried out in no time,” he said.

Luxettipet MRO Vemula Raj Kumar said that the system saved time and eased hurdles involved in registering, gifting and transferring assets for the elderly. “The process of registering, mutation and issuance of passbook used to take quite a long time, resulting in inconvenience for the aged. Dharani portal is a boon for them,” he remarked.

