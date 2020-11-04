Dharani portal a milestone in land reforms: Indrakaran

The minister further said that the government simplified the process of registrations, mutations and successions by rolling out the service through the portal

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said the recently launched Dharani portal was a milestone in the history of land reforms in the country.

Speaking after formally inaugurating the services of the portal at Sarangapur mandal centre, the Minister said the State government had become a role model for others in the country with the introduction of the integrated land management records system. Other states may follow suit considering the merits of the services. He handed over documents of first land registration to Maheshwari, a native of Pakpatla village and congratulated her on getting the job done.

The minister further said that the government simplified the process of registrations, mutations and successions by rolling out the service through the portal. In the past, the applicants were forced to bribe middlemen to execute the jobs. They can now do it using their smartphones or by thronging a Meeseva centre. The system eliminated the role of the middlemen, he remarked.

Indrakaran Reddy said all the services were being carried out in a transparent manner and one does not have to rely on anybody to get the jobs done. Applicants can save their time, money and physical labor with the advent of the system. They will no longer need to offer bribes to certain officials for registering assets and other services.

He asserted that the new system would check irregularities on transferring assets and applicants would not lose a single inch of their property. He stated that the user-friendly portal was a revolutionary change in the management of land records. He advised the public to utlise the services.

Foundation stone for road

Earlier, Indrakaran laid the foundation to a black top road from Jam to Beeravelli village in Sarangapur mandal. The road was granted under Prime Minister Grameena Sadak Yojana. The cost of the facility is Rs 3.68 crore. He then inaugurated a Palle Prakriti Vanam and paddy procurement at Aluru village.

Nirmal RDO Ramesh Rathod, MRO Thukaram, District Farmers Coordination Society president N Venkataram Reddy, Sarangapur mandal parishad president A Mahipal Reddy, ZPTC P Rajeshwar Reddy, Market Committee Chairman V Ravinder Reddy, TRS leader Muralidhar Reddy and K Madhava Rao and many others were present.

