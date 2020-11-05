Dharani portal records 5.84 lakh hits since its launch on Nov 2nd

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the functioning of the portal, said the 100 member team at the control room will respond to any technical glitch that occurs anywhere in the State and rectify it

Hyderabad: Dharani, the one-stop portal for land transactions and issues, has recorded 5.84 lakh hits since November 2, the day it went live after its formal launch by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on October 29.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited the Dharani Control Room established at the BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday, said 2,622 registrations were completed earning Rs 7.77 crore for the State exchequer in the past four days. Over 5,971 slots have been booked using the portal and 6,239 people have paid money.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the functioning of the portal, said the 100 member team at the control room will respond to any technical glitch that occurs anywhere in the State and rectify it. The working of the portal was also monitored by the IG, Stamps and Registrations, Seshadri. The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the working of the portal so far.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary reviewed the working of Dharani with district collectors through a teleconference. He directed the collectors to initiate all the steps required to manage the portal in an efficient and transparent manner. He also advised them not to use any discretion while discharging their duties and warned of stern action against anyone shirking away from their responsibilities. He also pointed out that work on the slots booked for a particular day must be completed the same day.

