Dharani will be a trend-setter: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the path-breaking Dharani, the one-stop portal for all issues pertaining to lands in the State, will emerge as a trend-setter in the country. “Gone are the days when people, particularly farmers, had to make the rounds of various offices for transactions including registration and mutation, often greasing the palms of corrupt officials,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the portal at Moodu Chintalapally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the Chief Minister said Telangana had achieved tremendous progress in all sectors including economy, power, agriculture, industry and irrigation, and Dharani portal was an important step towards resolving issues pertaining to lands in the State. “With this exercise, about 1.45 lakh crore acres of land in the State now have clear titles. This was not an easy task but one which we had to take up,” he said.

Pointing out that the State government had taken up various innovative measures to address problems and issues faced by Telangana immediately after achieving the hard-fought Statehood in 2004, Chandrashekhar Rao said he always disagreed with people who described Telangana as a backward region. “No, it is not a backward region. It has all the potential to lead the country on all fronts and we have proved this post State formation,” he said, adding that the per capita income in the State had more than doubled from Rs 63,000 in 2011-12 to Rs 2.28 lakh now, which is a clear indication of its progress and prosperity.

The launch of the revenue portal, the Chief Minister said, was bound to have an impact across the country since both the Union and other State governments would now be under pressure to introduce similar measures to ensure transparency in land dealings and make the procedures simpler.

“Even before the formal launch of the portal, during the trial run in the past three to four days, officials reported heavy traffic since thousands of people not just from the State but also from other countries were accessing Dharani as they were keen on knowing the functioning of the portal and its uniqueness,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The launch of the one-of-its-kind portal will facilitate hassle-free transactions, be it registration or mutation, and all these with minimum human interface, he said, and pointed out that the entire process should not take more than 20 minutes.

