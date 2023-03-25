Dharmendra praises Kartik Aaryan for his ‘innocence and honesty’

Veteran actor Dharmendra praised Kartik Aaryan for his honesty and innocence and said, "it is far easier to play larger-than-life characters than real-life characters"

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the biggest superstars present in Indian cinema. While the actor has a great fan-following amongst audiences, he is equally loved and appreciated amongst the film fraternity. Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra praised Kartik Aaryan for his honesty and innocence.

The iconic star says, “It is far easier to play larger-than-life characters than real-life characters.” The veteran actor continued saying, “He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Usske chehre main ek masoomiyat aur imaandari hai (his face communicates an innocence and honesty). My fans like me for the same qualities.”

Kartik’s character in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is of a working class man who, with his clothes and mannerisms, represents the common man’s spirit and determination.

The actor is currently shooting for the film and has also shared a sweet silhouette from the sets of the film, as he had a “heart-wrenching day at shoot”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Besides ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude after receiving Best Actor Award