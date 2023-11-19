‘Dhoom’ team remembers director Sanjay Gadhvi

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi's untimely demise has left the team of his "Dhoom" franchise, including Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, "shocked" and "saddened".

By PTI Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Gadhvi, who directed “Dhoom” (2002) and “Dhoom 2” (2006), died on Sunday morning at his residence here.

“Dhoom”, a Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) project, emerged as his career breakthrough after making debut in 2000 with “Tere Liye” and 2002’s “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai”. In a statement shared on X, the studio said the “magic Gadhvi created on screen will be cherished forever”. “May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi,” it further read.

The first film in the franchise revolved around a cat and mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them. It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen.

Gadhvi followed it up with a sequel featuring Abhishek, Hrithik, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Abhishek said he was shocked beyond belief by the filmmaker’s sudden demise.

“Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo he took of Gadhvi while they were filming the climax of “Dhoom 2” in South Africa.

“You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother,” Abhishek added.

John said the moments he spent with Gadhvi on the set of “Dhoom” are closest to his heart. “May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace Sanjay Gadhvi,” he wrote on social media.

Hrithik said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of his friend.

“Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed,” the actor wrote on X.

Esha said she is shocked to learn about the director’s passing. “Can’t believe you are gone my brother, my friend & a fantastic director. So heartbroken with this news. Condolences to the family. Rest in peace DHOOM DHOOM,” she wrote on X.

Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Gadhvi on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rip my friend Om Shanti @sanjaygadhvi4 Gone too soon. Rimi also paid tribute to the director, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday. “RIP my friend. Gone too soon. Never imagined I have to hear this shocking news just three days ahead of your birthday,” she wrote.

Gadhvi also directed movies such as “Kidnap” (2008) and “Ajab Gazabb Love” (2012). His last release was the 2020 film “Operation Parindey”.