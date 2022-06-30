Dhruva Space to test its Satellite Deployer for ISRO’s PSLV C53

Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered startup Dhruva Space has become the first private company to receive authorization from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center) for the testing and space-qualification of its Satellite Orbital Deployer for the PSLV C53 mission by ISRO.

The launch is scheduled for today and the platform has indigenously developed satellite deployment systems compatible with the PSLV Launch Vehicle. As a part of its Commercial Launch Services Agreement aligned with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Dhruva Space will be utilizing the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), which allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.

The successful demonstrations will enable Dhruva Space to anchor its position as a CubeSat Deployers, Integration and Launch Services provider in international markets.

Dhruva Space CEO Sanjay Nekkanti said, “Our journey as India’s first space-technology startup takes a big leap being the recipient of the first set of authorization to the private industry through IN-SPACe. We thank IN-SPACe and ISRO and are excited to lead the private industry-led space revolution in India.”