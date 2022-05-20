Dialysis centre in Bhongir Govt hospital in a month: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:31 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday announced that a five-bed dialysis centre would be set up at Area hospital of Bhongir in a month. Inaugurating 20-bed new born baby care centre in Bhongir area hospital, Harish Rao said that it came to his notice that patients of renal diseases were going to Hyderabad for dialysis, which was causing financial burden on their families. Hence, it has decided to open a five-bed dialysis centre in area hospital of Bhongir within a month. He has also announced Rs one crore for development of urban health centre at Bhongir. In addition to this, three Basthi dawakanas would be setup in Bhongir municipality, he assured.

He reminded that institutional deliveries in government hospitals have increased to 50 percent from 30 percent in the state after 2014. Health care services , facilities and infrastructure have improved in the government hospitals, which have instilled confidence in the public towards them, he added. ICUs. Dialysis centres, new born baby care centres, Palliative Care Centres have been setup in all government district hospitals, he added. Reminding that only three medical college setup in Telangana between 1956 and 2014 ie 70 years period, he said that 33 medical colleges have been setup in Telangana state in the last seven years without any help from the centre.