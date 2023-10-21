| Did They Support Pakistan Or Australia Kumaraswamy Takes Dig At Karantaka Cm Deputy Cm For Going To Bengaluru Stadium

Janata Dal leader HD Kumaraswamy took a dig at CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for visiting Bengaluru stadium.

By ANI Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for visiting Bengaluru stadium to watch the Australia-Pakistan cricket match along with some other colleagues and said the state was facing many pressing issues.

“Yesterday CM and Deputy CM and some ministers went to watch a cricket match. If it’s India versus Pakistan match, then it’s fine. But the match was between Pakistan and Australia. Did they give support to Pakistan or Australia? The state is suffering and the government is watching a cricket match,” Kumaraswamy said at a press conference here.

The cricket match was played on Friday at M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, alleged that people were talking about “corruption” in the government. He also said that after writing a letter for funds to the Centre, the state government leaders should seek an appointment.

“Congress leaders are saying that people gave us power. People are speaking about percentages and corruption in government. They (Congress) say we did what we have said, but the farmers are suffering. The government is asking the central government for funds. The government has written a letter to the central government…the government should go to the Centre.” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on October 7 said that the state government has appealed to the Centre for crop loss compensation of Rs 4860 crore. The state has also sought “pending MGNREGA dues” from the Centre.

Kumaraswamy alleged that there was a shortage of water in some districts and farmers were facing problems.

He said there was huge crop loss and in some areas, crops were facing quality issues. The Janata Dal-Secular leader also alleged a lack of coherence in the government.