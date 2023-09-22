JD(S) decides to be a part of NDA ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Karnataka's Janata Dal (Secular) party is now part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

By PTI Updated On - 06:41 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed Karnataka’s Janata Dal (Secular) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family, saying the party has “decided to be a part of the NDA expressing their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Shah took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and welcomed the move of JD(S) to join the NDA following a meeting with former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

In the meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present. “Met former Karnataka CM and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Ji along with BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji. Expressing their trust in PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of a developed India, the JD(S) has decided to be a part of the NDA. I warmly welcome JD(S) to the NDA family,” Shah posted on ‘X’.

Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji.

I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA.… pic.twitter.com/eRDUdCwLJc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 22, 2023

In another post on the micro-blogging site, the Minister said “their association will lead Karnataka on the path of development and pave the way for a stronger NDA and a stronger India.” Nadda has also made the announcement on ‘X’ that JD (S) is now part of the NDA.

“I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for New India, Strong India,” Nadda said in a post on ‘X’.

Talks of alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight in the past few weeks, especially after veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an “understanding” with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections.

The move of the JD (S) to be part of the BJP-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 is a significant move.

JD (S) was formed by HD Deve Gowda, who served as the Prime inister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. Kumaraswamy, his son, met JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Shah in the national capital.

