Diesel unveils India’s first Red & White store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Diesel, the innovative global lifestyle brand, has unveiled India’s first Red & White store, a redefined outpost in Hyderabad.
Located in Banjara Hills, the two-floor frontier spreads across 4193 sft and represents a discerning look of the brand under the creative direction of Glenn Martens. The reconceived design incorporates the latest interior concept that pays homage to Diesel’s DNA and tradition, with the brand’s color, Red and White, as a key element.
To mark this launch, the brand hosted an exclusive preview at the store which was attended by prominent influencers, socialites, and celebrities including Dr Akshan Ugale, Viraj and Vishwajit Reddy, Rummy Azad Mahendra, Dharani Reddy, Sharath Reddy, Rohit Reddy, and Manjula Narsa.