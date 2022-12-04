Historic Microlight Flying Expedition lands in Air Force Station Hakimpet

The 5000-km Gaya-Bengaluru-Gaya trip is 11th Army Service Corps Reunion’s celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Hyderabad: Set out to cover 5,000 km in about 17 days, the Army Microlight Expedition on its fifth day landed at Air Force Station in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 11th Army Service Corps Reunion, the Army Microlight Expedition was flagged off on November 30. The expedition is organized under the aegis of the Army Adventure Wing, which forms part of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS&C) by the Flying Rabbits of the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Microlight), Gaya.

The expedition involves a cross-country flight by a fleet of four Microlight aircrafts over an aerial distance of more than 5000 km in 17 days and includes airshow/main halt. The expedition route will take the pilots over the plains of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, hilly terrain and plains of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The inclement weather and gusty winds make this an extremely challenging expedition, a press release said.

Taking part in the trip are experienced pilots of the Army including Col LK Yadav, Team Leader, Col Rahul Mankotia, Lt Col BP Singh, HAV HC Joshi, SEP Rapkesh, SEP Soren, HAV Dharmendra, HAV Surve, NK Pradeep, NK Vijay Kumar Yadav along with the ground crew led by Subedar Vinod Kumar.