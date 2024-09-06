Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for ‘Border 2’

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and welcomed Diljit on board.

By IANS Updated On - 6 September 2024, 01:54 PM

Mumbai: Actor and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has joined stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for “Border 2”.

A motion poster shared by the makers started with a verse of “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 blockbuster “Border”. It then had “The bravest come together for the biggest war” written after Diljit’s name was unveiled.

“The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026,” mentioned the makers.

Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Welcoming fauji @diljitdosanjh” to the battalion of Border 2”.

It was on 23rd August, when Varun was announced as a part of the cast of the film.

He shared a motion poster and wrote: “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall.

“I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.”

He had said that J P Dutta’s war epic remains one of his most favourite movies to this day.

“To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan’s story to screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes Jai Hind.”

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ seems based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

“Border 2” is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.