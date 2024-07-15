Diljit Dosanjh surprised by Justin Trudeau’s visit at Canada concert

His music has resonated far and wide, prompting even the Canadian PM to meet him before the performance.

By ANI Published Date - 15 July 2024, 01:00 PM

Toronto: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy enthralling his fans with tours across the globe. Ahead of his performance at Rogers Centre, a stadium in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he welcomed a special visitor on stage: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

In the video, Diljit can be seen greeting PM Trudeau with folded hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “Diversity is Canada’s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, ” Legend.”

One of the users wrote, “@diljitdosanjh thank you for representing each one of us on this level.”

Impressed by Diljit Dosanjh’s presence in the country, the Canadian PM took to X handle and shared pictures from his visit to the venue where the singer performed live.

Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power. pic.twitter.com/EYhS0LEFFl — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2024

He captioned the post, which read, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He also played a pivotal role in ‘Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His recent track titled ‘Bhairava Anthem’ starring Prabhas from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ created waves around the world.

He is currently receiving praise for his recent release, ‘Jatt and Juliet 3,’ co-starring Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film.