Director Sushant Panda’s Prachand first look poster out

By ANI Updated On - 10:01 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Mumbai: Director Sushant Panda is all set to come up with his upcoming psychological thriller film Prachand. The official page of Nirmal Jaiswal Productions took to Instagram to unveil the poster of the movies.

Earier, taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER PRACHAND FIRST LOOK POSTER #Pitobash, #ManojMishra, #PrakrutiMishra, #JayjeetDas, #AnantMahadevan and #AtulShrivastav star in #Prachanda Directed by #SushantPanda #FirstLook poster Produced by Nirmal Jaiswal and Dr Bu Abdullah Co-produced by Pitobash and Dr Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Dr Soumya Ranjan Pradhan and Dr Thousif Pasha are Associate Producers Satish Tripathy is creative producer.

Director Sushant Panda shared his insight, saying, “In crafting this cinematic masterpiece, we delved deep into the intricate genre of psychological thrillers. What sets ‘Prachand’ apart is its unique perspective. Our movie serves as a poignant reminder of how we take our planet for granted. ‘Prachand’ is a tribute to our planet’s beauty and exploration of karma the belief that our deeds, both virtuous and malevolent, come full circle.

It’s a journey into the realm of spirituality and the divine.” Producer Nirmal Jaiswal shares his perspective on the project, stating, “When I first engaged in discussions with Sushant and heard the concept for this film, I was instantly struck by its intriguing and distinctive nature. It was evident that ‘Prachand’ stood out in the world of cinema. Impressed by Sushant’s vision, I decided to join forces with him, recognizing the immense potential and creativity that this project held.

This film challenges conventional storytelling and embarks on a gripping exploration of the human psyche, leaving the audience pondering the intricate web of karma and destiny.” The cast of Prachanda includes Pitobash, Manoj Mishra, Prakruti Mishra, Jayjeet Das, Anant Mahadevan, Atul Shrivastav, Sukant Rath, Pallavi Subash, Dinesh Nag, Prakruti Mishra, and Usha Rani Tandey.

The film is directed by Sushant Panda and produced by Nirmal Jaiswal and Dr. Bu Abdullah.

