Instagram adds GIFs to comment box to make it funnier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: To make the comment section more interesting, Instagram has introduced the GIFs feature. Now the user can use the GIFs for commenting on the reels or posts. The Instagram GIFs feature is now available for users across the world.

The GIF button is located at the bottom right of the text box. When the user clicks on the GIF button, Giphy’s library will be pulled up, and the user can choose a GIF.

Additionally, Instagram Reels will get additional editing features, enhancing a function that was first introduced in April. With the most recent version, the user will be able to replace a clip in your reel or divide a movie without impacting the other clips. The user may also change the speed of the clip. In the next few weeks, these new tools will be made available everywhere.