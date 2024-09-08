Directors’ body suspends Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil over sexual misconduct

Sil was the first big name in the Bengali film industry against whom action was taken after allegations of sexual harassment shook the industries of southern States



Kolkata: Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil was suspended by the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) following a complaint of sexual misconduct by an actress.

Sil was the first big name in the Bengali film industry, also called Tollywood, against whom action was taken after allegations of sexual harassment shook the entertainment industries of the southern States. The suspension came into force with immediate effect, said a letter sent by DAEI late on Saturday.

“Due to certain allegations made against you, and prima facie evidence we have with us, which are of deep concern and is maligning to the entire organisation, DAEI has decided to suspend you from membership for indefinite period or till the allegations against you are cleared,” said the letter sent by DAEI president Subrata Sen and secretary Sudeshna Roy.

Sil, who is also a well-known actor, said that what was being construed as misbehaviour was unintentional. He said the incident being referred to happened recently when he was explaining a scene to the actress during the shooting of a film.

“No one objected to my actions or conduct at that time,” he claimed. The DAEI took up the matter after the actress filed a complaint with the West Bengal Commission for Women. The DAEI then sought an explanation from Sil, and he wrote a letter to it, “expressing apology”.

Sil claimed that everyone who worked in the film and was present at the time of the incident would testify that his action was “unintentional”. “They just took the decision,” he said, referring to the suspension.

Roy said the DAEI took a considered view of the matter after talking to all sides. Sil is known for his detective films such as ‘Har Har Byomkesh’ and ‘Mitin Mashi’, besides the Shabor series.