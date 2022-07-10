Diseases associated with malnutrition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous articles related to digestive system and and the diseases associated with it. In this article, we will discuss how Protein-Energy Malnutrition (PEM) affects infants and children to produce Marasmus and Kwashiorkar.

Marasmus

Marasmus is produced by a simultaneous deficiency of proteins and calories. It is found in infants less than a year in age, if mother’s milk is replaced too early by other foods which are poor in both proteins and caloric value. This often happens if the mother has second pregnancy or childbirth when the older infant is still too young.

In Marasmus, protein deficiency impairs growth and replacement of tissue proteins; extreme emaciation of the body and thinning of limbs resulting the skin to become dry, thin and wrinkled. Growth rate and body weight also decline considerably. Even growth and development of brain and mental faculties are impaired.

Kwashiorkar

Kwashiorkar is produced by protein deficiency unaccompanied by calorie deficiency. It results from the replacement of mother’s milk by a high calories low protein diet in a child more than one year in age.

Like marasmus, kwashiorkor shows wasting of muscles, thinning of limbs, failure of growth and brain development. But unlike marasmus, some fat is still left under the skin; moreover, extensive oedema and swelling of body parts are seen.