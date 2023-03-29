Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ trailer out now

| Disney And Pixars Elemental Trailer Out Now

The much-awaited animation film releases in Indian theatres on June 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’, is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work.

The trailer showcases each element — air, earth, water and fire — and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who has always stayed close to home in Firetown.

In ‘Elemental’, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience.

Joining the previously announced voice cast, including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbour, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Releasing ahead of ‘Elemental’ is a new short that catches up with Carl Fredricksen (voice of Ed Asner) and his lovable talking dog, Dug (voice of Bob Peterson), who were introduced in Pixar’s Oscar-winning feature ‘Up’.

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ is all set to release in theatres on June 16.

Check out the trailer here: