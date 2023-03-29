| Hmwssb Comes Up With Equipment For Identification Of Underground Pollution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has come up with a piece of innovative equipment for the quick identification of pollution sources in underground water lines without damaging the road.

This new equipment will identify pollution sources in water lines which is the main challenge faced while resolving water pollution grievances. The equipment operates through a camera that probes into water lines and assesses the pipe condition without road damage.

