Ramzan: Distribution of ‘zakat’ gains momentum in Hyderabad

Muslims calculate the zakat as an obligatory contribution of a certain portion of one’s wealth in support of poor or needy or for other charitable purposes, mostly during the month of Ramzan

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

With things back to normal after the pandemic, people offering Zakat has seen a steady increase.

Hyderabad: Distribution of ‘zakat’ by the Muslim community in the city has gained momentum with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan. It is estimated that around a few hundred crore is dispensed as zakat to the eligible needy groups in various forms during the month in Greater Hyderabad alone.

Muslims calculate the zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, as an obligatory contribution of a certain portion of one’s wealth in support of poor or needy or for other charitable purposes, mostly during the month of Ramzan. As mandated, zakat is calculated on one’s annual savings with at least 2.5 per cent to be distributed.

“Last year there was fall in the distribution of zakat. Apparently, it was due to the Covid triggered lockdowns during the previous years and financial slumps across the globe. Looking at the trend so far this year, we can say that things are back to normal just like pre-Covid days,” says Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hands Foundation.

Around one third of the amount earned is spent by the community individually for providing rations directly to underprivileged families. “Since the Covid pandemic, people are keener to distribute ration among needy families considering the act brings in more good deeds. In fact, several grocery stores are offering grocery kits at Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each for distribution to the needy,” said Ilyas Shamshi, a social worker.

Another one third of the zakat money is now being paid to the madrasas where Islamic syllabus apart from modern education is provided to the students. This apart, social organizations and non-governmental organizations working in the field of healthcare, education, women and child welfare, self-employment etc., also get substantial amounts for taking up welfare activities.

The remaining portion of the amount is directly dispensed by the individuals to beneficiaries known to them. It could be their immediate relatives, friends, acquaintances or any strangers who approach them directly or through known persons seeking help.

“Sometimes families, although are in financial distress, don’t seek help publicly due to social stigma. Identifying such families is more important. I know a few families who are facing financial problems due to death of bread earners or ill health of earning family member, so I help them with the education of children in such families or marriages etc. I get immense satisfaction in helping them and content of the fact that my zakat has reached the right person,” said Mohd Faiz Baig, who operates a tours and travel agency.

Inset (How Zakat is calculated? ) “Zakat is obligatory for every Muslim who is ‘sahib–e-nisaab’, meaning one whose annual saving equals not less than the value of 77 gm gold or 520 gm silver. If they do not have money, they have to sell a part of their assets and pay it. While calculating, accounting for a period of one year (12 months) should be done,” Maulana Hafez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid, said.

Zakat is applicable on a wide range of assets such as gold, silver, land and property, business stock, cash and bank balances, loans, government bonds, provident funds, company shares, agricultural/factory produce. Muslims usually take the help of ulemas or refer books to compute ‘zakat’. As per Quranic injunctions, ‘zakat’ can be paid to any of the eight eligible beneficiaries: the poor (fuqara), needy (miskeen), administrator of zakat (amil), new converts to Islam (muallaf), to free captives/slaves (riqab), those in debt (gharimin), those working in cause of Allah (fisabillillah) and wayfarers (ibnus sabil).