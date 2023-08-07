Disney+ Hotstar announces new series ‘The Freelancer’

It will feature Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Sushant Singh, among other actors. It is produced by Friday Storytellers.

By PTI Published Date - 05:48 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar on Monday announced a new series based on Shirish Thorat’s book “A Ticket to Syria”. The series, to be created and showrun by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, will feature Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik.

It is produced by Friday Storytellers. Pandey, known for his film “Special 26” and series “Special Ops”, described “The Freelancer” as a high scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria.

“It’s based on Shirish Thorat’s book ‘A Ticket To Syria’, which narrates the true story of Aliya. The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters.

“The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it,” he said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “… Our audiences have loved all the seasons of Special Ops and now Neeraj is back with yet another thrilling and sensitive story, ‘The Freelancer’.

This show has powerhouse performances and some incredibly talented performers! We hope our viewers enjoy ‘The Freelancer’.”