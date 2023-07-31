Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for ‘Commando’ series

By PTI Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Mumbai: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Commando” series will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, the makers said Monday.

Fronted by newcomer Prem, the action-thriller show takes Shah’s “Commando” movie franchise forward.

“Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Virat devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?” read the series’ synopsis shared by the streamer.

Shah, who serves as creator, director and producer on the show, said he hopes the audience will love the upgraded version of the “Commando” film franchise.

“Commandos are the real heroes of our country and it’s always been a great honour and pleasure to bring their heroism on screen. Introducing Prem has been an amazing journey. The hunger that he has to do the best keeps us all on our toes. He is not only great in action but also in romance and emotions,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Prem said he is happy to work under Shah’s guidance for his debut project.

“It’s like a dream turned into reality for me. Since I was just 11 years old, I harboured the passion to become an actor, and ‘Commando’ has been a monumental milestone in every sense. Earning the trust and confidence of Vipul sir was an achievement in itself… I sincerely hope the audience resonates with my portrayal and embraces me as their new commando,” the debutant added.

Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh

Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan also round out the cast of “Commando”, produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Originally headlined by Vidyut Jammwal, the first film in the franchise, “Commando: A One Man Army” was released in 2013. It was followed by two sequels, “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail” and “Commando 3”, which hit the screens in 2017 and 2019, respectively.