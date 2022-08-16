Disorders of the excretory system

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:34 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous articles that focused on the excretory system of living beings.

Uremia

• Malfunctioning of kidneys can lead to accumulation of urea in blood, a condition called uremia, which is highly harmful and may lead to kidney failure.

• In such patients, urea can be removed by a process called hemodialysis.

• During the process of haemodialysis, the blood drained from a convenient artery is pumped into a dialysing unit called artificial kidney.

• Blood drained from a convenient artery is pumped into a dialysing unit after adding an anticoagulant like heparin.

• The unit contains a coiled cellophane tube surrounded by a fluid (dialysing fluid) having the same composition as that of plasma except the nitrogenous wastes.

• The porous cellophane membrance of the tube allows the passage of molecules based on concentration gradient.

• As nitrogenous wastes are absent in the dialysing fluid, these substances freely move out, thereby clearing the blood.

• The cleared blood is pumped back to the body through a vein after adding anti-heparin to it.

• This method is a boon for thousands of uremic patients all over the world.

Renal failures (kidney failure)

• Kidney transplantation is the ultimate method in the correction of acute renal failures (kidney failure).

• A functioning kidney is used in transplantation from a donor, preferably a close relative, to minimise its chances of rejection by the immune system of the host.

• Modern clinical procedures have increased the success rate of such a complicated technique.

Renal calculi

• Stone or insoluble mass of crystallised salts (oxalates, etc.) formed within the kidney.

Glomerulonephritis

• Inflammation of glomeruli of kidney.