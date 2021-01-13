Dispatch of Covid vaccine vials to districts begins in Telangana

For the first day, 139 public and private vaccine sites including 126 in the districts, have been identified with each site administering the vaccine to 30 healthcare workers

Hyderabad: Health authorities here have started the process of transporting Covid-19 vaccine vials to healthcare institutions in the districts from where the Covid-19 vaccination drive will be taken up simultaneously on January 16.

For the first day, 139 public and private vaccine sites including 126 in the districts, have been identified with each site administering the vaccine to 30 healthcare workers. Senior health officials and surveillance teams will keep a close eye on Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI).

In the first few days, each vaccine site is not expected to immunise more than 50 healthcare workers and the numbers are expected to increase, as more clarity over AEFI emerges. Special observation rooms and ICU beds are at ready for meeting any kind of medical need due to AEFI.

Meanwhile, at Gandhi Hospital, where the Covid vaccine drive will be formally launched on Saturday in the presence of Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, arrangements to administer the vaccines are almost completed. A list of 30 health care workers comprising doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and class IV employees, has been prepared for vaccination on the first day.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is also expected to participate in the inaugural programme through an online two-way video conferencing system set up at Gandhi Hospital and a Primary Health Centre in Narsingi. While administering Covaxin, which is still in clinical trials stage, a consent form will be collected from all the healthcare workers.

